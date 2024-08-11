The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States

Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States

A new poll has found that Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in three key swing states.

The New York Times/Siena College poll has Harris leading in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has told supporters she supports eliminating taxes on tips, taking a similar position to her rival Donald Trump in an effort to win over service workers.

Harris and her Democratic running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, wrapped up a multi-day tour of battleground states on Saturday with their stop in Nevada, a western state that could play a pivotal role in the November presidential election.

"It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," Harris said.

Harris said she would work to drive down consumer prices, vowing to "take on big corporations that engage in illegal price-gouging" - corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families - and big pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices.

Trump, who told a rally in Las Vegas in June that he would seek to end taxation of income from tips, accused Harris of stealing his policy proposal.

"Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING ... just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy," Trump said on his Truth Social app. "The difference is, she won't do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes!"

Harris has been campaigning with Walz in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona, all states that traditionally swing between supporting Republicans and Democrats in presidential elections.

Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games
NEXT STORY

Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games

Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games

With just one day of competition to go, Aussie athletes are basking in the glory of what are officially our most successful Olympic Games ever, and the medals just keep coming.
Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett And Miley Cyrus Declared Disney Legends

Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett And Miley Cyrus Declared Disney Legends

Disney will bestow "legends" status to 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.
Canadian Olympian Caught Sipping Maple Syrup

Canadian Olympian Caught Sipping Maple Syrup

Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron was seen sipping maple syrup ahead of competing in the Paris Olympics and is anything more Canadian than that?
Influencer Reeling After Booking Airbnb Sea View Apartment That Was Actually A Poster

Influencer Reeling After Booking Airbnb Sea View Apartment That Was Actually A Poster

A German travel influencer was in shock after she booked a relaxing stay at an Airbnb, only to discover that the sea view the property boasted was not quite what she had in mind.
Disney Confirms Avatar 3, Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5 And Frozen 3

Disney Confirms Avatar 3, Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5 And Frozen 3

Disney has announced its new movies for the next three years including Avatar 3: Fire And Ash, Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3.