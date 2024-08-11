Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States

The New York Times/Siena College poll has Harris leading in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has told supporters she supports eliminating taxes on tips, taking a similar position to her rival Donald Trump in an effort to win over service workers.

Harris and her Democratic running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, wrapped up a multi-day tour of battleground states on Saturday with their stop in Nevada, a western state that could play a pivotal role in the November presidential election.

"It is my promise to everyone here when I am president we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," Harris said.

Harris said she would work to drive down consumer prices, vowing to "take on big corporations that engage in illegal price-gouging" - corporate landlords that unfairly raise rents on working families - and big pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices.

Trump, who told a rally in Las Vegas in June that he would seek to end taxation of income from tips, accused Harris of stealing his policy proposal.

"Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING ... just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy," Trump said on his Truth Social app. "The difference is, she won't do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes!"

Harris has been campaigning with Walz in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona, all states that traditionally swing between supporting Republicans and Democrats in presidential elections.