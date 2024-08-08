Guest Interviews
Boyzlife: Why The Way We Tour Has Changed
Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy have teamed up to create the boyband mashup 'Boyzone', and they told us how touring has changed since they first began 25 years ago... and Steve makes them a golfing promise.
Snow Patrol: How Grey's Anatomy Changed Their Career
Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars' is an iconic song for Grey's Anatomy fans, and lead singer Gary Lightbody tells us how the TV show changed their lives.
Kevin Hart: What It Was Like Working With Cate Blanchett
Kevin Hart stars alongside our very own Cate Blanchett in the new movie Borderlands, and he tells us what it was like working with the Aussie icon.
Amy Shark: What It Was Like Making Songs With Blink-182
Amy Shark has now made a song with every Blink-182 member, with her new album 'Sunday Sadness' featuring a song with Tom DeLonge and she tells us how baby Amy would feel about that.
The Script: How We Healed After Founding Bandmate Mark Sheehan's Death
Danny O'Donoghue told us how @thescript's first album release since the death of founding bandmate Mark Sheehan's death has helped them heal.
Jamie Oliver: How To Get Your Kids To Eat Healthily
Jamie Oliver's life mission is to get kids eating healthy, and he tells us his advice to getting kids to eat their veggies.
Tones And I: Why I Nearly Quit The Music Industry
Tones and I took the world by storm with her smash hit 'Dance Monkey', but she tells us why she nearly quit the music industry following her quick rise to fame in her first studio interview in Austral