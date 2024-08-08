The Project

Boyzlife: Why The Way We Tour Has Changed
NC | News

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy have teamed up to create the boyband mashup 'Boyzone', and they told us how touring has changed since they first began 25 years ago... and Steve makes them a golfing promise.

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Boyzlife: Why The Way We Tour Has Changed

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy have teamed up to create the boyband mashup 'Boyzone', and they told us how touring has changed since they first began 25 years ago... and Steve makes them a golfing promise.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Snow Patrol: How Grey's Anatomy Changed Their Career 

Snow Patrol's 'Chasing Cars' is an iconic song for Grey's Anatomy fans, and lead singer Gary Lightbody tells us how the TV show changed their lives.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Kevin Hart: What It Was Like Working With Cate Blanchett

Kevin Hart stars alongside our very own Cate Blanchett in the new movie Borderlands, and he tells us what it was like working with the Aussie icon.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Amy Shark: What It Was Like Making Songs With Blink-182

Amy Shark has now made a song with every Blink-182 member, with her new album 'Sunday Sadness' featuring a song with Tom DeLonge and she tells us how baby Amy would feel about that.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Script: How We Healed After Founding Bandmate Mark Sheehan's Death

Danny O'Donoghue told us how @thescript's first album release since the death of founding bandmate Mark Sheehan's death has helped them heal.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Jamie Oliver: How To Get Your Kids To Eat Healthily

Jamie Oliver's life mission is to get kids eating healthy, and he tells us his advice to getting kids to eat their veggies.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Tones And I: Why I Nearly Quit The Music Industry

Tones and I took the world by storm with her smash hit 'Dance Monkey', but she tells us why she nearly quit the music industry following her quick rise to fame in her first studio interview in Austral

image-placeholder
5 mins

Lime Cordiale: Why We Took The Strangest Family Photo

One of Lime Cordiale's promotional pics is an interesting picture of the two brothers, and Oliver Leimbach told us how the family pic came about.

2024