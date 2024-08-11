The Project

Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett And Miley Cyrus Declared Disney Legends

Disney will bestow "legends" status to 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.

The honorees - who the company says have had a "significant impact" on Disney's legacy - include director James Cameron, iconic film composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, among several others.

This year's class of Disney Legends will be inducted into the company's version of the Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Sunday at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as a part of the D23 fan convention. Ryan Seacrest is set to host the evening.

Director James L Brooks is also joining the starry club, along with Williams, known for the scores of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, among many others.

The star of those franchises, Ford, will have his signature and handprints done up again over 20 years after he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The revered actor is also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World."

At Comic-Con International, Ford surprised the packed house at a panel discussing new Marvel projects and flexed his muscles to the roaring crowd, channelling his character who transforms into the Red Hulk.

Fellow MCU actor Bassett, who appeared in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is also being honoured. Bassett also stars in ABC's 9-1-1.

Cyrus, who rose to fame after starring in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana in 2006, is the youngest recipient of the Legends honour. Following her time on the sitcom, Cyrus has had a long-running career in music, winning her first Grammy Award in February.

Curtis has also appeared in her fair share of projects under The Walt Disney Studios banner, from Beverly Hills Chihuahua to You Again. She's also set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel of the fan-favourite movie Freaky Friday" opposite Lindsey Lohan.

With AAP.

