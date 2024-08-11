The Project

Influencer Reeling After Booking Airbnb Sea View Apartment That Was Actually A Poster

A German travel influencer was in shock after she booked a relaxing stay at an Airbnb, only to discover that the sea view the property boasted was not quite what she had in mind.

In a video posted TikTok, Sonny Loops recounts her travel experience as she booked an apartment on Airbnb on the island of Sylt, Germany, which was supposed to offer her a breathtaking view of the sea.

Instead, the apartment was in fact located in a basement.

And to add insult to injury, not only was the accommodation not the beachfront property she was expecting, the sea view was nothing more than a poster glued to the bedroom window.

Sonny, to her credit, saw the funny side of the incident, as did her followers.

However had she looked a little closer at the ad, she may have realised that the external pictures of the property showed that it isn't on the waterfront at all.

Some top tier marketing from the host though. All the same, I think I’ll double check $27 penthouse apartment booking when I get home this evening.

@sonnyloops HAHAHAH #airbnbfail #funny #verarscht ♬ Originalton - Sonny Loops 🌙
