Ozempic’s Sister Drug Wegovy To Be Made Available In Australia

Wegovy, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic, is set to be available in Australian pharmacies, two years after the Therapeutic Goods Administration approved it.

Ozempic and Wegovy are manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. Both drugs use the same active ingredient Semaglutide.

Semaglutide is used to treat type 2 diabetes. The active ingredient mimics the hormone released by the gut after eating.

Used alongside diet and exercise, Wegovy and Ozempic have helped patients lose weight.

Wegovy is administered through a once-weekly pen, like Ozempic. However, Wegovy has a higher dose of Semaglutide compared to Ozempic.

Wegovy will not be subsidised under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and patients will need a prescription to use it.

A monthly prescription of Wegovy is said to cost patients about $460, but the company has not revealed its Australian pricing plans.

