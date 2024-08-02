Tom Cruise Set To Perform Stunt At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

According to TMZ, the 62-year-old actor will descend from the top of the Stade de France, landing on the stadium field with the official Olympic Games flag in hand.

A pre-recorded video will then play, showing Cruise traveling on a plane and flying with the flag from France to California before skydiving down to the Hollywood sign.

This epic stunt is symbolic of the transition from Paris to the 2028 Olympics which will be held in Los Angeles.

It’s being reported that Cruise was the brains behind the stunt, with claims that the Mission Impossible actor reached out to the International Olympic Committee about doing a series of stunts to bridge the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

It’s not Cruise’s first time participating in Olympic ceremonies though. Two decades ago, the actor carried the torch through Los Angeles as a part of a global relay for the 2004 games in Athens, Greece.

Organizers have remained very tight-lipped about details regarding the rest of the closing ceremony, however, the official Olympics website last month provided a framework for what's planned at this year's closing ceremony.

"For the occasion, the Stade de France will be transformed into a gigantic concert hall. Featuring over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists, this visual spectacle will bear the signature of artistic director Thomas Jolly.

“An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture.

“Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future."