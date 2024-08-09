Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms

Sexual Health and Family Planning ACT (SHFPACT) said an unknown number of condoms distributed since January 2024 were actually "lubricated probe covers" used for medical ultrasound equipment.

SHFPACT has said that the recalled product has blue packaging, with the words "Chekmate lubricated probe cover".

"These products have similar packaging and the appearance of condoms but do not provide the same level of protection against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections," SHFPACT said in a statement.

"If you have received what looks like a condom from SHFPACT in the past six months, do not use it."

The SHFPACT website says they provide clinical and education services in Canberra, and run programs at colleges, schools and sporting groups. They also provide organisations with 'Condom Box Packs', containing two condoms and water-based lube.

It has been confirmed that SHFPACT visited five ACT public colleges since January 2024, including Dickson College, Gungahlin College, Canberra College, Lake Ginninderra College and Melba Copland Secondary School.

The Principal of Dickson College has alerted the parents of students who attended the sexual health education session.

"We have been informed that SHFPACT may have inadvertently distributed lubricated probe covers for medical ultrasound rather than condoms," college principal Caitlin Horan said.

"We have informed students who attended the sexual health education sessions of this issue and requested that they discard these products, as it is difficult to determine from the packaging whether they are condoms or ultrasound probe covers.

"Students are requested to either open the packet and discard the contents in a rubbish bin or return the packages to reception."

SHFPACT CEO Tracey Hall said her organisation is "fully committed to resolving this issue with transparency and diligence”.

"An internal investigation is currently underway to determine the cause and extent of this issue," she said.

"We understand the seriousness of this situation and are committed to taking all necessary steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.