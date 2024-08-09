Lucky Escape For Two Men After Train Slams Into Ute Following Car Crash

Police received reports of an initial crash between a Ford Ranger ute and a Haval sedan in Herne Hill at around 4.45pm on Thursday.

Shortly after the crash, a CBH Group freight train slammed into the ute, which was left on the level crossing.

Nobody was inside the ute at the time of the train crash, although two men in their 30’s were taken to St John of God Midland with minor injuries sustained in the initial car crash.

Emergency workers were on the scene on Oakover Rd and Railway Pde on Thursday evening, with drivers advised to avoid the area on Friday.