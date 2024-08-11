Disney Confirms Avatar 3, Incredibles 3, Toy Story 5 And Frozen 3

At the Disney Entertainment Showcase D3 2024, Disney fans were treated to a three-hour-long presentation and given an exclusive look at the upcoming titles.

Fans were given a sneak peek of the Moana 2 trailer, which is set to hit cinemas on November 27, 2024. The live-action remake of the popular movie Moana is set to be released in 2026.

There was also a first look at a live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch, featuring an adorable, fuzzy Stitch, which is bound for screens in mid-2025.

Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025! pic.twitter.com/82KFLEFL5E — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

Incredibles 3 is also officially in the works at Pixar, but no other details were released. Until the release of Inside Out 2, Incredibles 2 was the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Toy Story 5 is said to have the crew Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang fighting to stop their new child from becoming an iPad kid.

The ever-popular Frozen will be getting a third sequel, with talks of a Frozen 4.

James Cameron has announced the title of the new Avatar 3 film: Fire And Ash.

The filmmaker made a surprise appearance at D23, the Disney fan event in California, alongside the film's stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington to tease the third film set for 2025.

The science fiction epic comes after 2009's Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water released in 2022.

"The new film is not what you expect, but definitely what you want," Cameron told the 12,000-strong audience.

The 69-year-old said, "We are not going to show footage today, it is too soon" but shared "cool concept art to tease your imagination" which featured the characters in the sky and surrounded by fire.

He also teased a new character that audiences will "love to hate".

"There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes," he said.

"You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you've never seen before."

The film is set for release on December 19, 2025.

Fans were also treated to a first look at the sequel for Freaky Friday, aptly titled Freakier Friday, which will see the mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman (Jamie Lee-Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, respectively) return as Anna is preparing to marry into a new family.

Zootopia will also be getting a sequel film, while Tron will be getting a third film in the franchise, Tron: Ares.

The Star Wars universe will be getting a new series Skeleton Crew.