Judging Blunder Sees US Gymnast Jordan Chiles Stripped Of Her Medal

Chiles — the last competitor on the day — initially received a 13.666 from the judges.

After some delay, her total was boosted by 0.1 when she filed an inquiry about the difficulty component of her score.

That pushed Chiles past Romanians Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and into third.

But following an appeal by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Chiles’ score has been reinstated at the original number, five days after the competition.

CAS found that the judging panel on the day had improperly granted an inquiry, despite it being after the time limit.

Gymnast and their coaches have four minutes to lodge an appeal, apart from the final competitor, who only has one minute.

Chiles’ appeal was submitted one minute and four seconds after the score was given - four seconds too late.

CAS said it would not change the floor rankings, and that was down to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

FIG awarded the bronze medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu on Staurday.

“I can barely express my emotions, I can’t believe it,” Barbosu told Romanian meda.

“When I heard the news, I was afraid it wasn’t true, and once I was sure, I hugged my parents and called everyone who had helped me.”

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a joint statement, saying they are “devastated” at the ruling, and the treatment Chiles has endured.

“The inquiry into the difficulty value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the governing bodies said.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.

“No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them.

“We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

Following the ruling, Chiles posted four heartbroken emojis, befre saying she was removing her social media.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health. Thank you,” she said.

With AAP.