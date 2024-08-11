The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Judging Blunder Sees US Gymnast Jordan Chiles Stripped Of Her Medal

Judging Blunder Sees US Gymnast Jordan Chiles Stripped Of Her Medal

US gymnast Jordan Chiles will be stripped of her bronze medal in the floor event after a judging blunder.

Chiles — the last competitor on the day — initially received a 13.666 from the  judges.

After some delay, her total was boosted by 0.1 when she filed an inquiry about the difficulty component of her score. 

That pushed Chiles past Romanians Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and into third.

But following an appeal by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Chiles’ score has been reinstated at the original number, five days after the competition. 

CAS found that the judging panel on the day had improperly granted an inquiry, despite it being after the time limit.

Gymnast and their coaches have four minutes to lodge an appeal, apart from the final competitor, who only has one minute. 

Chiles’ appeal was submitted one minute and four seconds after the score was given - four seconds too late.

CAS said it would not change the floor rankings, and that was down to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). 

FIG awarded the bronze medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu on Staurday.

“I can barely express my emotions, I can’t believe it,” Barbosu told Romanian meda.

“When I heard the news, I was afraid it wasn’t true, and once I was sure, I hugged my parents and called everyone who had helped me.”

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a joint statement, saying they are “devastated” at the ruling, and the treatment Chiles has endured.

“The inquiry into the difficulty value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the governing bodies said.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.

“No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them.

“We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

Following the ruling, Chiles posted four heartbroken emojis, befre saying she was removing her social media.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health. Thank you,” she said.

With AAP.

Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States
NEXT STORY

Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States

    Kamala Harris Leads Donald Trump In Key Swing States

    A new poll has found that Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in three key swing states.
    Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games

    Australia Celebrates Its Greatest Ever Olympics Games

    With just one day of competition to go, Aussie athletes are basking in the glory of what are officially our most successful Olympic Games ever, and the medals just keep coming.
    Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett And Miley Cyrus Declared Disney Legends

    Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett And Miley Cyrus Declared Disney Legends

    Disney will bestow "legends" status to 14 artists, including Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett and Miley Cyrus, who have shaped the company.
    Canadian Olympian Caught Sipping Maple Syrup

    Canadian Olympian Caught Sipping Maple Syrup

    Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron was seen sipping maple syrup ahead of competing in the Paris Olympics and is anything more Canadian than that?
    Influencer Reeling After Booking Airbnb Sea View Apartment That Was Actually A Poster

    Influencer Reeling After Booking Airbnb Sea View Apartment That Was Actually A Poster

    A German travel influencer was in shock after she booked a relaxing stay at an Airbnb, only to discover that the sea view the property boasted was not quite what she had in mind.