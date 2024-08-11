The Project

Celine Dion's Hilarious Clap Back At Trump Campaign For Using 'My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion's team has hit out at Donald Trump for using her classic song My Heart Will Go On during a presidential campaign rally.

The Oscar-winning song from 1997 film Titanic was played during a Trump event in Montana.

Her management team released a statement on Saturday on behalf of the Canadian artist and her record label saying the use of the song was "in no way" authorised.

"Today, Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing 'My Heart Will Go On' at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana, The statement on Dion's Instagram said.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

"... And really, THAT song?"

It comes after Dion made a triumphant return to live singing last month when she closed the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.

A number of artists have previously criticised Trump for using their songs, including Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr earlier this year after the band's hit Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want was played at a rally.

In 2018, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith sent a letter to the then-president ordering him to stop playing the band's songs at political rallies, after the band's 1993 hit Livin' On The Edge was played at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

The singer had previously sent the Trump campaign two cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band's music.

With AAP.

