Guest Interviews
Amy Shark: What It Was Like Making Songs With Blink-182
Amy Shark has now made a song with every Blink-182 member, with her new album 'Sunday Sadness' featuring a song with Tom DeLonge and she tells us how baby Amy would feel about that.
The Script: How We Healed After Founding Bandmate Mark Sheehan's Death
Danny O'Donoghue told us how @thescript's first album release since the death of founding bandmate Mark Sheehan's death has helped them heal.
Jamie Oliver: How To Get Your Kids To Eat Healthily
Jamie Oliver's life mission is to get kids eating healthy, and he tells us his advice to getting kids to eat their veggies.
Tones And I: Why I Nearly Quit The Music Industry
Tones and I took the world by storm with her smash hit 'Dance Monkey', but she tells us why she nearly quit the music industry following her quick rise to fame in her first studio interview in Austral
Lime Cordiale: Why We Took The Strangest Family Photo
One of Lime Cordiale's promotional pics is an interesting picture of the two brothers, and Oliver Leimbach told us how the family pic came about.
Josh Hartnett: How I Broke My Hollywood Stereotype
After taking a break from acting, Josh Hartnett is back on the big screen, and he tells us how he broke away from the stereotype Hollywood kept casting him as.
The Inspired Unemployed: How To Give An Olympian A Pep Talk
Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed are in Paris, and they told us what they said in a pep talk to Olympian Harry Garside.