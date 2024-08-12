JD Vance Calls Kamala Harris ‘Anti-Child’

In the 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, Vance name dropped Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during his point about “childless cat ladies”.

Harris is a stepmother to two children, while Buttigieg has adopted two children.

In a State of the Union interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, Vance reiterated that he believed Kamala Harris is “anti-family”.

“I criticised Kamala Harris for being part of a set of ideas that exist in American leadership that is anti-family,” Vance said.

“I never, Dana, criticise people for not having kids. I criticise people for being anti-child. And I do think that Kamala Harris—”

“You think she’s anti-child?” Bash interrupted.

“—has made some bizarre statements,” Vance continued.