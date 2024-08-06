Emily Henry’s Novel ‘Happy Place’ To Be Made Into Netflix Series

According to Deadspin, Jennifer Lopez’s production company Nuyorican Productions has been offered a first-look at the adaption, with producers and executives meeting with writers.

Lopez seemingly confined the news on her Instagram, sharing the post and captioning it “Can’t wait!”.

The adaptation of ‘Happy Place’ would be the third of Henry’s novels to be adapted for the screen, with both ‘People We Met On Vacation’ and ‘Beach Read’ both being adapted into movies.

Lopez’s production company has a first-look deal with the streaming giant, for feature films, series and unscripted content.

Nuyorican Productions latest flick ‘Atlas’ gained more than 72.7 million views, while its 2023 movie ‘The Mother’ was the ninth-most-watched movie on Netflix with 136.4 million views.

Image: Getty/Viking