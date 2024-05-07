Sign in to watch this video
The Saint
Movies
Air Date: Tue 7 May 2024
Simon Templar, international thief and master of disguise, needs to pull-off one more heist to put his bank account at the $50 million mark. But there is one thing he didn't count on- falling in love.
1997
About the Show
Simon "The Saint" Templar (Val Kilmer), is a thief for hire, whose latest job to steal the secret process for cold fusion puts him at odds with a traitor bent on toppling the Russian government, as well as the woman who holds its secret.