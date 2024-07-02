The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 216

Episodes
S9 Ep. 216 - Chris Hemsworth, James Dyson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Chris Hemsworth and James Dyson.
S9 Ep. 215 - Anya Taylor-Joy, Doug Emhoff
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Anya Taylor-Joy and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
S9 Ep. 214 - Senator Cory Booker, Billie Eilish
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Senator Cory Booker. Plus, a performance by Billie Eilish.
S9 Ep. 213 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hozier
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Plus, a performance by Hozier.