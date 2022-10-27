Playing For Keeps: Sidelines

Sign in to watch this video
Episode 1: Birthday Surprise
Drama
Spend extra time with Playing For Keeps' fabulous fictional ladies of footy in 10 play's exclusive new web series
Sidelines Episodes
About the Show
This season of Playing For Keeps is already shaping up to be scorcher, which means we know you’ll be demanding even more time with Kath (Madeleine West), Paige (Cece Peters), Maddy (Annie Maynard), Tahlia (Olympia Valance) and Jessie (Isabella Giovinazzo) than we could possibly deliver on air.
Enter Sidelines: a Playing For Keeps Web Series exclusive to 10 Play.
A woman’s car is her own personal haven. We make phone calls, we sing along (albeit often off key) to the radio, we check in with ourselves and most importantly, there’s always a secret stash of snacks and an emergency change of clothes hidden somewhere between the boot and the backseat.
Each Sidelines webisode will allow viewers to spend time with each of our fabulous fictional ladies during those familiar and intimate car ride moments we all experience on a daily basis.