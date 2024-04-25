Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 4
Reality
Air Date: Thu 25 Apr 2024
The first immunity challenge and it's a battle of Time Vs Ingredients. Five contestants must choose between one ingredient and a 90-minute cook, OR up to 20 ingredients but only 45-minutes to cook.
Season 16