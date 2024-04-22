Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Mon 22 Apr 2024
It's a new era for MasterChef Australia as Andy Allen welcomes three new judges: Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli, plus guest judge Jamie Oliver.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series
Delicious Recipes
Articles
Season 16