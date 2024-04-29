MasterChef

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 6
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 29 Apr 2024

Our cooks are set the challenge of making a dish from Mystery Box ingredients chosen by Jamie Oliver's parents, with the four weakest dishes set to send their makers into tomorrow's elimination.

