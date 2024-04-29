Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 6
Reality
Air Date: Mon 29 Apr 2024
Our cooks are set the challenge of making a dish from Mystery Box ingredients chosen by Jamie Oliver's parents, with the four weakest dishes set to send their makers into tomorrow's elimination.
Episodes
ContestantsRecipes
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Weekly Recaps brought to you by Coles
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Adam Liaw x James Squire Recipe Series
Delicious Recipes
Articles
Season 16