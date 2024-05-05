MasterChef

MasterChef - S16 Ep. 9
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sun 5 May 2024

Andy's mum Maree is in the kitchen to set an elimination challenge inspired by some of the Allen household's classic retro dishes. Contestants must make them MasterChef worthy, or risk going home.

