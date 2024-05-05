Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef - S16 Ep. 9
Reality
Air Date: Sun 5 May 2024
Andy's mum Maree is in the kitchen to set an elimination challenge inspired by some of the Allen household's classic retro dishes. Contestants must make them MasterChef worthy, or risk going home.
Season 16