Steph Woon’s Quick And Easy 2 Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Since arriving in the MasterChef kitchen this season, Steph has continued to wow the judges with her ability to serve up delicious desserts even under the pressure of limited time.

But if time isn't on your side, Steph has whipped up the most luscious and heavenly chocolate mousse that just really requires two ingredients: chocolate and cream.

As Steph explains in the video above, her mousse comes together in no time. She starts by chopping up about 180g of a blend of dark chocolate – Steph likes to use a blend of 40% and 56%, but whatever you have on hand will still be yum.

The chocolate will need to be chopped into pieces small enough that when hot cream is poured over, it will melt evenly and instantly, but don’t worry about pulverizing it into shavings! You can always whack your chocolate-cream mix in the microwave to melt any remaining stubborn chunks of chocolate.

After the chocolate has been chopped up, make a ganache by pouring over an equal amount of cream (180ml), warmed in the microwave on high for about one minute. Let the hot cream sit over the chocolate for about 20 to 30 seconds before stirring the two together, creating a silky ganache where no lumps of chocolate remain.

Allowing that mixture to cool, Steph then takes the rest of the thickened cream she had and whips it until it’s just at soft peaks, meaning when the whisk or beaters are lifted out of the mixture they hold a peak that falls gently over, but isn’t so thin that it falls immediately back into the bowl.

Once the cream is whipped, Steph takes a scoop of the whipped cream, and gently mixes it into the now cooled ganache (it’s okay if it’s still a little warm, but you don’t want it still piping hot!). After the first lot of cream has been combined with the ganache, Steph then folds in the remaining cream, using gentle, circular motions so as not to knock out all the air in the whipped cream.

Finally, all that’s left to do is chill the mousse mixture in the serving dishes of your choice, and garnish with fruit, nuts, and a little extra whipped cream – whatever you have!

An easy, two-ingredient chocolate mousse that couldn’t be easier. Take a look at how Steph puts it all together in the video above.

