S8 Top 10 Revealed

With three immunity pins already awarded and high praise given by some of the most respected local and international guest chefs, including Marco Pierre White and Nigella Lawson, the calibre of the 2016 contestants continues to impress.

This season has delivered some of the most technically complicated elimination challenges ever seen in the eight-year history of MasterChef Australia and judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston have been wowed by the contestants’ skills and determination.

Ten remarkable cooks remain and with the coveted title of Australia’s MasterChef 2016 up for grabs and some amazing guest chefs still to come – including Heston Blumenthal, Peter Gilmore and Curtis Stone – the stage is now set for intense competition in the run home to Finals Week and The Grand Final.

Here are the MasterChef Australia Class of 2016 Top 10:

Brett Carter

Chloe Bowles

Elena Duggan

Elise Franciskovic

Harry Foster

Heather Day

Matt Sinclair

Mimi Baines

Theresa Visintin

Trent Harvey