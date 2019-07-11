Meet Guest Chef Karl Wulf

Q&A with Karl

Why did you decide to be a part of MasterChef Australia this year and what does it mean to you?

To be a part of such a rich history celebrating cooking in Australia. Very proud and Ecstatic.

What’s the best cooking advice you’ve received that you want the MasterChef contestants to know?

To taste as you go.

Can you give us a taste of something you saw in the MasterChef kitchen this year that excited you?

The challenge of seeing a chef compete against contestants.

What is your all-time favourite comfort food dish?

Ramen.

What’s your go-to ice cream flavour?

Banana bread and white chocolate.

Pineapple on pizza – agree or disagree?

Disagree.

What jumps out at you when you’re looking at menu at a restaurant?

A tasting menu/feed me option.

What was your favourite dish to eat as a kid and is there a dish that you make now that reminds you of this time?

BBQ everything.

What ingredient or flavour do you love to cook and eat?

Chilli / dashi.

What’s your favourite dish to make at home on a lazy Sunday?

Slow cooked veal with fresh pasta.

What dish or technique did you struggle with in the past and you’ve now mastered?

Hand stretching pizzas / making fresh pasta.

If you could go back in time and give yourself some advice as a young chef, what would it be?

Learn from every chef around me, not just the seniors.

Is there a naughty technique for a dish that you use that other chefs might find controversial?

Cooking nuts and vegetables in animal fats.