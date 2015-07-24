MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Far Flung with Gary Mehigan

Far Flung with Gary Mehigan

Beloved judge Gary Mehigan has stepped out of the MasterChef kitchen and into the hustle and bustle of South East Asia and beyond in his new cooking show, Far Flung with Gary Mehigan.

e six-parter follows the cheery chef as he explores his twin passions for fine food and fast bikes on a  road trip through Asia.

From the spice markets of Delhi to the street stalls of Vietnam, Gary proves a knowledgeable and enthusiastic guide to each area’s produce and cooking methods, championing food artisans, producers and stall holders in markets around the world.

Far Flung with Gary Mehigan

The series starts in India where Gary heads to Mumbai to cook his own Tiffin box lunch before discovering herbs and spices even he’s never heard of at the world’s largest market in Delhi. In Jodhpur he attends the Maharaja’s Full Moon dinner and learns how to cook for thousands of festival revelers. Then it’s off to Chennai for a tour of the local fish markets and the chance to kick back and cook on the beach.

Far Flung

After India, Gary heads to Vietnam, Laos, South Korea and Hong Kong. Among the highlights: cooking alms for the local monks in Luang Prubang in Laos, attempting to run his own rice taco stall in Ho Chi Minh City and learning to make dumplings with a Hong Kong legend.

Far Flung with Gary Mehigan

Far Flung is more than just a cookery show, though, as Gary’s pleasure in meeting new people and trying new things combines with his need for speed of the two-wheeled variety. The result is six vivid travel diaries where Gary’s warmth and wit make him an invaluable companion.

Start your engines and roar off with Gary on a fascinating journey through the far flung markets of the world, starting 6.00 Saturday 25th on TEN.

Visit the Far Flung with Gary Mehigan showpage for more.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.