Far Flung with Gary Mehigan

e six-parter follows the cheery chef as he explores his twin passions for fine food and fast bikes on a road trip through Asia.

From the spice markets of Delhi to the street stalls of Vietnam, Gary proves a knowledgeable and enthusiastic guide to each area’s produce and cooking methods, championing food artisans, producers and stall holders in markets around the world.

The series starts in India where Gary heads to Mumbai to cook his own Tiffin box lunch before discovering herbs and spices even he’s never heard of at the world’s largest market in Delhi. In Jodhpur he attends the Maharaja’s Full Moon dinner and learns how to cook for thousands of festival revelers. Then it’s off to Chennai for a tour of the local fish markets and the chance to kick back and cook on the beach.

After India, Gary heads to Vietnam, Laos, South Korea and Hong Kong. Among the highlights: cooking alms for the local monks in Luang Prubang in Laos, attempting to run his own rice taco stall in Ho Chi Minh City and learning to make dumplings with a Hong Kong legend.

Far Flung is more than just a cookery show, though, as Gary’s pleasure in meeting new people and trying new things combines with his need for speed of the two-wheeled variety. The result is six vivid travel diaries where Gary’s warmth and wit make him an invaluable companion.

