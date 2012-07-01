Buon appetito

From Campania: PizzaSeafood and spaghetti are also popular here, but Naples is the world’s capital of pizza! It’s lucky then that the region is also famous for its juicy tomatoes and creamy buffalo mozzarella.

From Sicily: Fresh fishThis little southern island is best known for fresh seafood like tuna, cuttlefish and sea bream and fresh fruit and vegetables such as capsicum, eggplant and tomatoes.

From Lombardy: RisottoRisotto alla Milanese is probably the most popular dish in the Lombardy region. This stodgy yet deliciously buttery rice dish is usually flavoured with saffron and bone marrow.

From Venice: TiramisuArguably one of the most beautiful desserts in the world, tiramisu is made from biscuits dipped in coffee and layered up with cream, mascarpone, alcohol and cocoa.

From Sardinia: Suckling pigThe solemn preparation of the pig for slaughter and spit-roasting is a solemn affair that soon turns into a joyous, greedy celebration! Sardinians serve their salty pork with beans, veg and dry bread.

From Piedmont: WinePiedmont is a very famous wine region, producing drops such as subtly sparkling Moscato d’Asti , rich red Barolo and sweet or dry Vermouth.

From Rome: ArtichokesArtichokes are used in kitchens all over the Lazio region; deep fried with chilli to become ‘carciofi alla giudia’ (Jewish-style artichokes), sautéed with veal scaloppine or filled with minced garlic and herbs.

From Tuscany: PanforteThis regional dessert looks like a fruitcake and is made from flour, honey, fruits, spices and nuts. It’s thought to date back to 13th century Siena.

From Liguria: GnocchiThese thick, pillowy dumplings are usually made from wholegrain flour and boiled red potatoes, rolled into a spiral shape and tossed in pesto until it clings to the crevices. From Puglia: Olive oilPuglia is thought to produce 40% of olive oil in Italy, with over 60 million olive trees in the region – that’s one for every person who lives there!

From Bologna: PastaBologna is known for tortellini, tagliatelle and lasagne, as well as its great parmesan. And of course, this is where ragu alla Bolognese originated.

