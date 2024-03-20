Formula 1

Gear up for Three Days of Racing with the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Clear your schedule as we prepare for the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

Catch all the thrills and spills from the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix across three days of high-octane action live and free across Network 10 and 10 Play.

All the action gets underway on Friday, 22 March from 1100 AEDT, with the first on track action scheduled for 1230.

The action continues over the weekend as we gear up for qualifying on Saturday with broadcast set to begin at 1000 AEDT before we see the first glimpse of the cars on track from 1115.

Then it is time for the big day, the one we have all been waiting for, Race Day! We are live bright and early from 0830 AEDT on Sunday, 24 March with a full day of first class racing that gets underway from 0905!

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 - Schedule

 Event Date & TV Schedule  Location
Australian Grand Prix: Preview Show March 22, 1100-1200 on 10 and 10 Play. Melbourne, Australia
Australian Grand Prix March 22, 1200-1700 on 10 and 10 PlayFirst on-track action: 1230. Then 1700-1730 on BOLD and 10 Play. Melbourne, Australia
Australian Grand Prix March 23, 1000-1730 on 10 and 10 PlayFirst on-track action: 1115 Melbourne, Australia
Australian Grand Prix March 24, 0830-1700 on 10 and 10 PlayFirst on-track action: 0905 Melbourne, Australia

Carlos Sainz claims the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz reigned supreme in a memorable 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix
2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Day 2 Review

Catch up with all the action from Day 2 of the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix
2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Day 1 Review

Catch up with all the action from Day 1 of the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix
Expert Tips: 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Find out all the tips from our Network 10 Formula 1 Team ahead of the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix