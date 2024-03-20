Expert Tips: 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Round three of the 2024 season is almost upon us. All the glitz and glamour of the Formula 1 is set to return down under to Albert Park as we prepare for another thrilling weekend.

Find out all the predictions from our Network 10 Formula 1 team below.

Who will reign supreme at the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix? Find out below about who our 10 Team think will secure pole, fastest lap, podium finishes as well as who they back to be the surprise driver this weekend.

Guenther Steiner

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Charles Leclerc

Podium: Verstappen, Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Fernando Alonso

Scott MacKinnon

Pole: Charles Leclerc. He’s been pushing Max in qualy all year and it’s time for the prancing horse to run down the Bulls. He picked up pole in 2022 so knows how to get it done

Fastest lap in the race: Max, he missed the 1 point for fastest lap in Saudi and that wouldn’t have sat well with the fiery dutchman. He’ll go for it even if he’s told not to on team radio.

Podium: Max, Charles, Oscar. Max is just so strong in race trim, Charles will be next with Aussie Oscar picking up his first podium of the year. He finished 4th in last race and is ready to step it up a spot at his home GP.

Keep an eye out for: : The red flag. We saw three last year and I think more chaos is coming.

Richard Craill

Pole: Time for a Ferrari fightback: Charles Leclerc will be on pole this weekend. Second on the grid to Max this year in the first two rounds and the Ferrari's have been strong in qualifying trim, so watch out for the Monaco man to get pole again.

Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez. He'll find himself out of position (again) and have to work his way through the field.

Podium: I think it's time Max's streak of nine in a row ends.. Ferrari to win with Leclerc, Geroge Russell second and... why not.. Oscar Piastri third. We're due an Aussie on the podium and there's no time like the present!

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Alex Albon. Punching above the weight of the Williams again this year so look for him to perhaps give some people a fright in the battle to get into the Top 10 in qualifying, then produce one of his traditional drives where he makes his tyres last longer than anyone else to score some World Championship points by the time the flag drops, as he did in 2022.

Damon Hill

Pole: Charles Leclerc

Fastest lap in the race: Fernando Alonso

Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris

Tom Clarkson

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen

Podium: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri. The McLaren will be stunningly quick through Albert Park’s fast corners, so expect him to collect a strong haul of points

Tara Rushton

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Charles Leclerc

Podium: Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar, Oscar, Oscar! With a much improved car beneath him now compared to 12 months ago the hometown hero is set shine at his home race.

Rosanna Tennant

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Verstappen

Podium: Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri

Archie Thompson

Pole: Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Verstappen

Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc

Tim McDonald

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Verstappen

Podium: Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Flying debris

