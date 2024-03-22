2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Day 1 Review

Catch up with all the thrills and spills from Day 1 of the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

All the action got underway on Friday with the first Free Practice at 1230.

It was a fast start to the weekend at Albert Park with all the drivers pushing their cars to the limits as they got their first taste of the track in 2024.

It was a session to forget for Williams' Alex Albon with his crash leading to a Red Flag and in turn ruling him out of Free Practice 2.

Conversely, it was an emphatic start for Oscar Piastri's McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, who set the pace in FP1.

Piastri ended up in 10th while Ricciardo came in at 11th on his return to Albert Park.

FP2

The second and final session of Day 1 was FP2. As mentioned, Albon was absent with the Williams' crew working away on their damaged car while Max Verstappen missed the beginning with Red Bull addressing the floor damage caused in FP1.

An impressive lap from 2022 AGP Champion, Charles Leclerc, saw the Monegasque driver finish top while Verstappen's late introduction into FP2 didn't have too much effect with the Dutchman finishing in second.

Gear up for Qualification at Day 2 of the AGP

The action continues over the weekend as we gear up for qualifying on Saturday with broadcast set to begin at 1000 AEDT before we see the first glimpse of the cars on track from 1115.

Then it is time for the big day, the one we have all been waiting for, Race Day! We are live bright and early from 0830 AEDT on Sunday, 24 March with a full day of first class racing that gets underway from 0905!

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 - Schedule

Event Date & TV Schedule Location Australian Grand Prix March 23, 1000-1730 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1115 Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 24, 0830-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 0905 Melbourne, Australia

