2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Day 2 Review

Catch up with all the thrills and spills from Day 2 of the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

All eyes were on the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari while there was also a positive result for our Oscar Piastri as we witnessed a heart-stopping qualification ahead of the big race on Sunday!

Australian Grand Prix: Preview Show

2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Day 1 Review

Recap: FP3

The action got underway on Saturday with the first FP3 at 1230.

Yet again it was another strong showing from Charles Leclerc whose dominant performance at yesterday's FP2 carried into FP3 with the Ferrari driver topping the standings.

Oscar Piastri Feature

Carlos Sainz Feature

Max Verstappen had to settle for second while Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz rounded off the top three.

Meanwhile, Piastri improved upon his FP2 result coming in eighth while Daniel Ricciardo had to settle for 18th.

Recap: Qualifying

The highly anticipated Qualifying took centre stage at Albert Park. The favourites escaped through Q1 unscathed however Ricciardo fell victim with the Aussie failing to get past Q1 for the first time in Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton was next to fall short with the Mercedes driver failing to make it to Q3 alongside Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Esteban Ocon.

So, who was left standing in Q1 and who claimed pole for the 2024 Rolex Australian Grand Prix?

After positive results throughout the weekend, Verstappen stepped up to take pole for tomorrow's race for the second consecutive year.

An impressive performance in qualifying will see Sainz start tomorrow from P2 while Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, will start from third come lights out on Sunday afternoon.

Piastri managed to come in sixth, two places behind Norris with Leclerc sandwiched in between the McLaren's after finishing Q3 in P5.

2024 AGP Race Day TOMORROW: Live and free on 10 and 10 Play

It is time for the big day, the one we have all been waiting for, Race Day! We are live bright and early from 0830 AEDT on Sunday, 24 March with a full day of first class racing that gets underway from 0905!

Formula 1: Important Links

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 - Schedule

Event Date & TV Schedule Location Australian Grand Prix March 24, 0830-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 0905 Melbourne, Australia

Watch the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play