2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: All You Need to Know

Catch all the thrills and spills from the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix live and free across Network 10 and 10 Play.

All the action gets underway on Friday, 22 March from 1100 AEDT, with the first on track action scheduled for 1230.

The action continues over the weekend as we gear up for qualifying on Saturday with broadcast set to begin at 1000 AEDT before we see the first glimpse of the cars on track from 1115.

Then it is time for the big day, the one we have all been waiting for, Race Day! We are live bright and early from 0830 AEDT on Sunday, 24 March with a full day of first class racing that gets underway from 0905!

Formula 1: Important Links

Season Update ahead of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Before we cast our attention to the 2024 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, let's see where everything stands after the opening two rounds of the 2024 F1 season.

It has been business as usual for Max Verstappen, the reigning champion took out top spot at the season opener in Bahrain and backed it up in Saudi Arabia.

He's been joined on both podiums by fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez who has managed back-to-back second placed finishes.

Meanwhile our two Aussies, Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri, have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns.

Ricciardo has come in 13th and 16th in his first two races while Piastri finished eighth in Bahrain before just missing out on the podium in Jeddah where he finished fourth.

Keep reading to find out more about Ricciardo and Piastri as we look forward to having two Aussies on the grid for the first time in over 10 years.

2024 Driver Standings

# Driver Nat Team Pts 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 51 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 36 3 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 28 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 18 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 16 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 15 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 12 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren 12 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 8 10 Oliver Bearman GBR Ferrari 6 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas 1 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams 0 14 Zhou Guanyu CHN Sauber 0 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 0 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB 0 17 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 0 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB 0 19 Logan Sargeant USA Williams 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Sauber 0 21 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 0

What to Expect from the 2024 Australian Grand Prix

All the very best stars will be back at Albert Park for the 2024 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

For the first time, Max Verstappen will arrive down under as the defending champion after he came out on top in last year's thrilling edition.

Australian F1 fans will get their chance to see their favourite drivers in action with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell lining up once again for Mercedes, Charles Leclerc in Ferrari red alongside the teammate Carlos Sainz who will return to the grid after missing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

The Dutchman will head into the race as favourite but keep an eye out for Leclerc who already knows what it takes to win in Melbourne after coming out on top in 2022.

As always, a new year brings changes in the driver lineups. The big one being that we will be seeing Daniel Ricciardo once again following his return midway through 2023.

One of Australia's most beloved sportsmen will be driving for Visa Cash App RB this time around at Albert Park while Oscar Piastri will be back for his hometown race.

The McLaren driver will be looking to finish up in the points this time around after securing 16th in his first appearance at Albert Park last year.

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 - Schedule

Event Date & TV Schedule Location Australian Grand Prix: Preview Show March 22, 1100-1200 on 10 and 10 Play. Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 22, 1200-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1230. Then 1700-1730 on BOLD and 10 Play Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 23, 1000-1730 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1115 Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 24, 0830-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 0905 Melbourne, Australia

Watch the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play