Guenther Steiner talks Haas, Racing, and the Australian Grand Prix

The countdown is on for the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix with Network 10 welcoming former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert Guenther Steiner to the on-air commentary team.

Guenther brings a wealth of Formula 1 experience to the broadcast with over 30 years experience in motorsport.

His straight-talking interviews on the Netflix series, Drive to Survive, has seen the former Haas Team Principal pick up a global following with many of his iconic phrases plastered across social media and t-shirts around the world.

He sat down with 10 Play to discuss his time at Haas, what he thinks of the season ahead and weighed in on how our Aussies are doing!

Guenther at Haas

There were certainly plenty of defining moments throughout your time at Haas. Could you pinpoint a couple of special moments?

GS: I think it was the debut here at Albert Park in 2016. We came here and a lot of people didn't give us any credit and we got a away with points in our first race, which hadn't happened for a long time.

The other one would have to be when we got pole position from Kevin Magnussen in Brazil, I never thought we could have managed getting pole in a Haas car.

What did you find most challenging/frustrating about your time there?

GS: The biggest challenge when you're not a top team, is being able to keep your team motivated to keep going. That is the most challenging thing, when you know you have a team that can't win races.

If you were to go back and do it all again at Haas, what would you do differently?

GS: I would have done things differently obviously because otherwise things would have been perfect and Haas would have been World Champions. But then it's not one thing you do differently. In general, I would have tweaked a few things but there wasn't anything which I would say that I did completely wrong.

I would do the same, just better.

How would you summarise your time at Haas in one word?

GS: Good times, two words.

The Season Ahead

What are you most looking forward to this season?

GS: I'm looking forward to a new interesting season. Formula 1 is the gift that keeps on giving.

Which constructor do you think will be the surprise package this year?

GS: I have to think about this a little bit. I was a little bit surprised with how good Ferrari were in the first two races. If they do a good job, hopefully they can challenge the Red Bull soon.

Which driver do you think will be the surprise package this year?

GS: Fernando Alonso always surprises us... I think he'll be surprising us again.

What’s your favourite track in the F1 calendar?

GS: You can go back to interviews from years ago and you'll find that I've always said Melbourne. It's always nice to come here and see how the fans interact. It definitely is my favourite place to come to.

If a F1 team came calling, would you consider taking them up on their offer?

GS: Depends what the offer is. If I could see that I could make it successful then I would take it on. But if it's to only have a job then I wouldn't do it because I have enough to do already without being a Team Principal.

If you could have your pick, which two drivers would you like to have driving for you?

GS: Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

Focus on Australia..

What’s your assessment of Oscar Piastri? How do you think he will perform this season?

GS: He's already doing pretty well this season. If he's at the right place, hopefully he can make a podium this year, but it's always difficult of course because of how competitive it is.

I think he's proven racing driver, he won in F3, he won in F2. His form last year was pretty good, driving with a teammate like Lando Norris, who is one of the best drivers out there.

What do you make of Daniel Ricciardo’s last few years on the circuit? Do you think he’ll be able to move up the standings this year?

GS: He's had a few difficult years. His time at McLaren wasn't the best. Last year he come back in again pretty strong then obviously had the injury, but he's trying to get himself back up again.

Danny won races only a few years ago, I think he can do it again!

What advice do you have for the next generation of F1 stars breaking into the sport?

GS: They just need to be a little bit patient. If you think back to 10 years ago, the drivers were not as young as what they are now.

They might not have the car to win races but again they just need to bide their time and do a good job so they can end up in a car that will win them championships.

Finally, describe yourself in one word.

GS: A joy in life. It's again two words you know, I talk a lot so I have to say two words.

