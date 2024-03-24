Carlos Sainz claims the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Catch up with a scintillating 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix that saw Ferrari seal the highly sought after one-two while Oscar Piastri finished just outside the podium places.

This year's Grand Prix appeared to be business as usual: Max Verstappen in pole with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris starting in P2 and P3, respectively.

As per usual, Albert Park was rocked by early drama with none other than Verstappen being forced into early retirement after the Red Bull's rear brake caught alight just four laps in.

The Dutchman's first early exit since this very race in 2022 paved the way for Sainz who stole the headlines with an impressive victory that was made that bit more special considering his bed ridden state only a fortnight ago.

Verstappen was not the only casualty on Sunday afternoon with both Mercedes drivers also finding themselves in strife.

Firstly, Lewis Hamilton suffered engine failure on Lap 17 while fast forward to the last lap where George Russell collided with the wall and left a sizable wreckage in the middle of the track which saw the introduction of a virtual safety car.

Australia's best chance of securing a podium finish lay in the hands of Piastri, who after climbing from fifth to third in the early stages was ordered to give his position back to his teammate Norris who was driving on fresher tyres.

Piastri managed to keep hold of fourth for the remainder of the race - the equal-highest finish for an Australian in their hometown Grand Prix.

Fellow Aussie, Ricciardo, managed to make some ground as he secured 12th after starting at almost the back of the pack.

So, with the two Ferraris and McLaren's Norris rounding off the podium, who finished in the points?

The aforementioned Piastri came in 4th, Sergio Perez's Red Bull in 5th followed by the two Aston Martin's in Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Ricciardo's RB teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, came in 8th while both Haas' rounded off the top 10 with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen in 9th and 10th, respectively.

