Guenther Steiner Set To Fuel Star Power On 10

A former Formula 1 team principal and globally renowned expert with over 30 years experience in motorsport, Guenther brings a wealth of Formula 1 knowledge and insight to the broadcast, as well as his trademark energy, loved by fans worldwide.

Guenther Steiner said: “I’m excited to be working with Paramount as part of 10’s broadcast line-up for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. I’ve always enjoyed being a part of the event, the atmosphere, and the energy – not to mention the racing knowledge the Australian Formula 1 fans have – it’s all amazing. I’m really looking forward to getting behind the microphone, working with the expert team at 10 Sport.”

Steiner joins Network 10’s broadcast team, led by Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon, with Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, Formula 1 expert Tom Clarkson, motorsport commentator Richard Craill, and Formula 1 reporters Rosanna Tennant and Sam Power covering all the action on and off the track.

For the first time ever Network 10 presents Albert Park All Access to preview all the action across the weekend and the season so far hosted by the ultimate experts Guenther Steiner, Damon Hill, Rosanna Tennant and Scott McKinnon.

10 Sport’s Archie Thompson and Natalie Hunter will bring viewers all the glamour and excitement from around the iconic Albert Park precinct.

Plus, self-proclaimed revhead and co-host of The Cheap Seats and the globally loved The Reserve Drivers, Tim McDonald, will be back to bring entertaining interviews and commentary throughout the three days of Formula 1 action.

Two Australians will line up on the Formula 1 grid in their hometown race with Oscar Piastri driving for McLaren Formula 1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo in the Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team.

The 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix will be one of the biggest in history and all brought to you by the best commentary team in the business.

With tickets already sold out across multiple days, Network 10 is the only place viewers can catch it live and free, as our expert team bring all the action, highlights and analysis on and off the track.

Coverage of the 2024 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix gets underway on Friday 22 March and continues all weekend on Network 10.

All the action gets underway on Friday, 22 March from 1100 AEDT, with the first on track action scheduled for 1230.

The action continues over the weekend as we gear up for qualifying on Saturday with broadcast set to begin at 1000 AEDT before we see the first glimpse of the cars on track from 1115.

Then it is time for the big day, the one we have all been waiting for, Race Day! We are live bright and early from 0830 AEDT on Sunday, 24 March with a full day of first class racing that gets underway from 0905!

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 - Schedule

Event Date & TV Schedule Location Australian Grand Prix: Preview Show March 22, 1100-1200 on 10 and 10 Play. Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 22, 1200-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1230. Then 1700-1730 on BOLD and 10 Play Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 23, 1000-1730 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1115 Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 24, 0830-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 0905 Melbourne, Australia

