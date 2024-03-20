2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: The Aussie Contingent

The 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix is just around the corner and for the first time in over 10 years we will have two Australians on the grid at Albert Park.

For the first time since 2013, Australian F1 supporters will have two Aussies to cheer on with Oscar Piastri back for his hometown race driving for McLaren while we will be seeing Daniel Ricciardo once again following his return midway through 2023.

Ricciardo will be driving for the recently rebranded Visa Cash App RB this time around after being forced to watch last year's race from the sidelines.

How have they fared so far this season?

Well, it is fair to say that our two Aussies have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns.

Ricciardo has come in 13th and 16th in his first two races while Piastri finished eighth in Bahrain before just missing out on the podium in Jeddah where he finished fourth.

In terms of the driver standings, Piastri is rubbing shoulders with the elite, sitting in fifth with 16 points to his name - three places and four points better of than his teammate Lando Norris.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo is languishing at the bottom of the standings and is one of nine drivers yet to get on the scoreboard this year.

As stated earlier, Ricciardo did not feature at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix however Melbourne born Piastri got to experience his hometown race for the first time.

The McLaren driver will be looking to finish up in the points this time around after securing 16th in his Albert Park debut.

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix: Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play

Catch all the thrills and spills from the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix live and free across Network 10 and 10 Play.

All the action gets underway on Friday, 22 March from 1100 AEDT, with the first on track action scheduled for 1230.

The action continues over the weekend as we gear up for qualifying on Saturday with broadcast set to begin at 1000 AEDT before we see the first glimpse of the cars on track from 1115.

Then it is time for the big day, the one we have all been waiting for, Race Day! We are live bright and early from 0830 AEDT on Sunday, 24 March with a full day of first class racing that gets underway from 0905!

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024 - Schedule

Event Date & TV Schedule Location Australian Grand Prix: Preview Show March 22, 1100-1200 on 10 and 10 Play. Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 22, 1200-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1230. Then 1700-1730 on BOLD and 10 Play Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 23, 1000-1730 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 1115 Melbourne, Australia Australian Grand Prix March 24, 0830-1700 on 10 and 10 Play. First on-track action: 0905 Melbourne, Australia

