How To Watch Football On 10 play

10 ViacomCBS and Football Australia have announced a landmark media rights agreement which will see all the Australian National Teams and the FFA Cup matches broadcast across Network 10 and Paramount+. The agreement, which encompasses the media rights for all national teams (Socceroos, Commonwealth Bank Matildas, Young Socceroos, Commonwealth Bank Young Matildas, Joeys and Commonwealth Bank Junior Matildas) owned or controlled by Football Australia, as well as AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Asian Cups and, other AFC tournaments until 31 December 2024, also celebrates the largest Socceroos and Matildas broadcast deal ever.

For the fans, this means that extensive coverage of Australia’s National Teams and the FFA Cup (in addition to the Isuzu UTE A-League and A-League Women) will be available on 10, 10 Bold and 10 play, as well as Paramount+, which will be available in Australia from 11 August, for $8.99 per month.

With current restrictions across Australia, events can be postponed, so be sure to check the applicable fixtures page closer to the event. Links to the fixtures are contained in this article and on the 10 play football pages.

Some events won’t be broadcast on TV, so you'll need to access the LIVE events the following ways:

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

Apple TV

Android tv

Telstra (Roku) TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung TV

Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

Chromecast

If you have a newer Chromecast device, you will still need to cast directly from the 10 play app on your mobile device. There are different ways to enable Chromecast depending on the device you are using to cast content.

How can I use Chromecast to watch 10 play

Fixtures

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in the Football Hub