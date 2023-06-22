We Have A Date For Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia

He’s helped more than 5,000 people and their furry companions in the UK. Now, host Graeme Hall is turning his hand to Australia’s chaotic canines. He’s scoured the nation for the naughtiest hounds and is ready to retrain those with the most outrageous, unusual, hilarious and, sometimes, downright disturbing behaviours.

Narrated by TV Week Gold Logie 2023 nominee, Julia Morris, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia is holding Australia’s naughtiest pooches and their owners to account.

From giant Leonberger, Remi, who’s afraid of shiny floors, to cheeky Charlie, the escape artist Cavoodle, to diminutive Shitzu, Dexter, who really loves big dogs, Graeme is certain there is no problem he can’t fix.

But will Graeme’s mantra "Any Dog, Any Age, Any Problem" ring true Down Under? Tune in on Thursday, 13 July at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play to find out!