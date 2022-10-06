Turning Problem Pooches Into Pristine Pets: Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly With Graeme Hall

Stars of many a Zoom call, copious givers of kisses and cuddles and four legged furballs that simply won’t let that squeaky toy die, dogs truly are our best friends.

But what happens when our cuties turn into chaos agents? It’s Master Trainer aka ‘The Dogfather’ Graeme Hall to the rescue!

With a proven track record of reforming over 5,000 fur babies in the past decade, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly will follow Graeme Hall as we observe the methods behind his mantra of “any dog, any age, any problem.”

Peeing in places they shouldn’t? Graeme’s got you. Separation anxiety? Graeme to the rescue. Literally tearing the place apart? It’s time to call The Dogfather.

Graeme Hall said: "I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to bring my canine expertise Down Under. I can’t wait to get cracking on a great new series for 10, helping out plenty more desperate owners and their naughty dogs!”

Restoring the equilibrium to your happy household has never looked so cute.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia is based on the hit Avalon format Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly for UK broadcaster Channel 5.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly coming to 10 in 2023