Who I Am follows a transgender teen who is also Autistic. Research shows that people who are neurodivergent are more likely to be trans or gender diverse, but little is known about why.

After being bullied at school, 14-year-old Charlie (pronouns they/them and he/him) finally comes out to their mum, setting him on a path of navigating the first steps of his transition - the social transition - and ultimately settling into their identity with a new name Aether. Meanwhile their mum Anthea goes on her own journey to embracing her child for all that he is.

The story is told through observational moments, intimate reflections from the whole family, and Aether’s own original animated characters, The Fallens, coming to life.