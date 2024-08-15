The Project

The Easiest Way To Deal With Book Week According To Mel Buttle

Well, now the Olympics are over, it’s time for the next global event- Book Week!

Kids all around the country are preparing to celebrate literature with library visits, special readings and, most importantly, the latest costumes.

Mel Buttle is a hardened veteran of Book Week, and she reckons the whole thing was invented “ because it was decided that teachers and parents had too much spare time and enjoyment in their lives”.

“As per the book week charter, official notice of book week can only be given the night before via a crumpled note in the bottom of a school bag,” she said.

And Mel says it’s not that she doesn’t like Book Week, rather she “partially tolerates” it.

“It is a bit fun; it’s the one time a year that non-crafty types get to go to Spotlight, which is Bunnings for mums.

As for easy costume ideas, Mel has you sorted.

“Cotton wool glued on a t-shirt, you’re a sheep, black leggings and a black t-shirt, you’re a cat,” she said.

“Or this is a fun one for the teachers who are on the edge of burnout; you can stay home in bed in pyjamas refusing to work and say you’re Grandpa Joe, from ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’.”

