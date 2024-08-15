Guest Interviews
Mark Wahlberg: The Recurring Nightmare I Have Before Filming
Mark Wahlberg has conquered everything there is to do in Hollywood, but he told us about the one recurring nightmare he has before starting a new movie.
Harry Garside: Why Losing Doesn't Change Me As A Person
Olympic boxer Harry Garside fell short of his gold medal dream in Paris, and he told us how he's feeling now, and what his relationship with losing is like.
Gogglebox's Anastasia & Faye: What Really Makes Someone A Malaka
Our favourite armchair experts for Gogglebox Australia are back, and Anastasia and Faye tell us how it feels for the show to be in its 20th season, and what really makes someone a malaka.
Matty J & Ash: Why Parenting Is The Hardest Thing In The World
Matty J and Ash tell us why parenting is the hardest thing in the world, and why their generation is changing the way dads parent.
Ray Martin: Why It Is So Hard To Talk About Death
Picking your favourite song, your final resting place… planning your funeral is not something many Aussies like thinking about. But Ray Martin’s new show explores funeral planning, and he tells us why talking about death is so hard.
Vince Vaughn: Studios Don't Take Chances On Movies Now
Vince Vaughn tells us why he thinks studios don't take chances on risky movies anymore and if the tide is turning.
Jim Jefferies: How I Get Away With Using The C-Word In The US
American comedians have credited Jim Jefferies as the pioneer of comics saying the C-bomb and he tells us if that's an accolade he's proud of.