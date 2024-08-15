The Project

Zach Braff Says Scrubs Reboot Is Going To Happen

Zach Braff thinks a Scrubs reboot is "gonna happen" one day.

The 49-year-old actor is best known for playing John "JD" Dorian on the hit TV show between 2001 and 2010, and Zach admits Scrubs could be rebooted in the coming years.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "I'm gonna tell you something that nobody else is gonna get”.

"Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill (Lawrence, the show's creator) has a Warner Bros deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want,” he said.

"I think it's gonna happen."

Braff starred in the medical sitcom alongside Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C McGinley and Judy Reyes, and he has remained good friends with some of his former co-stars.

The actor shared: "It would be so much fun [with] all my favourite people. We all still hang out. A lot of people who were on long shows say that, but it's true.

"I was just on vacation with Sarah Chalke ... I'm going to the beach with Bill next weekend. We're all friends."

Braff recently confessed to feeling "exhausted" at the end of his time on Scrubs.

The actor loved the experience of shooting the show but said it took a toll on him.

He told the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast: "I miss laughing every day. Belly laughing every day was - that was the job. And when that goes away, by the time nine years were over, we were sort of all exhausted by it."

Braff also confessed he "didn't really have much of a life outside of (the show)".

"We were starting to repeat jokes. Everyone's pretty fried," he said.

"We would do insane hours that people don't even do any more.

"We didn't really have much of a life outside of it, so we were just kind of fried."

Astronauts Stuck In Space Indefinitely Due To Technical Issues

