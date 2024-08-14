Guest Interviews
Gogglebox's Anastasia & Faye: What Really Makes Someone A Malaka
Our favourite armchair experts for Gogglebox Australia are back, and Anastasia and Faye tell us how it feels for the show to be in its 20th season, and what really makes someone a malaka.
Matty J & Ash: Why Parenting Is The Hardest Thing In The World
Matty J and Ash tell us why parenting is the hardest thing in the world, and why their generation is changing the way dads parent.
Ray Martin: Why It Is So Hard To Talk About Death
Picking your favourite song, your final resting place… planning your funeral is not something many Aussies like thinking about. But Ray Martin’s new show explores funeral planning, and he tells us why talking about death is so hard.
Vince Vaughn: Studios Don't Take Chances On Movies Now
Vince Vaughn tells us why he thinks studios don't take chances on risky movies anymore and if the tide is turning.
Jim Jefferies: How I Get Away With Using The C-Word In The US
American comedians have credited Jim Jefferies as the pioneer of comics saying the C-bomb and he tells us if that's an accolade he's proud of.
Bonnie Anderson: How My Baby Helped Me Write New Music
Bonnie Anderson is set to release her new single 'Bad Advice' and she tells us how her baby Bobby helped her write new music.
Australia Agrees To Revamped AUKUS Deal
Prime Minister Anthony has shot down rumours Australia will become a nuclear waste bin after they agreed to a revamped AUKUS deal. Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie joins us.