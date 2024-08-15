The Project

Astronauts Stuck In Space Indefinitely Due To Technical Issues

It was June 5 when Boeing's Starliner launched Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on an 8-day mission to the International Space Station.

Now, following a few minor hiccups (and almost 70 days trapped in space) NASA has finally announced its astronauts are coming home…maybe…soon…ish.

Technical problems with the Starliner capsule's thrusters, as well as a number of helium gas leaks, means it's currently too risky to bring the astronauts home in the spacecraft.

NASA is stuck potentially relying on SpaceX to get its stranded space-goers home.

The bad news? Elon might be a while.

But if their 8-day work trip does turn into an 8-month stay-cation, NASA reckons - it's all good!

So, while the astronauts may be in no immediate danger, let's hope they don't have any plans for Thanksgiving… and Christmas… New Years… probably best to write off Valentine's Day too…

Well, now the Olympics are over, it’s time for the next global event- Book Week!
A study of life expectancies among wealthy Anglophone nations found Aussies have fewer deaths from cancer, heart disease and drugs and alcohol.
A New York couple decided to cut wedding costs by charging their guests $333 for a ‘ticket’ to their special day.
Zach Braff thinks a Scrubs reboot is "gonna happen" one day.
It always feels like a win for women when they discover a piece of clothing has pockets, but the reason why women’s clothing doesn’t have pockets has left people outraged.