Astronauts Stuck In Space Indefinitely Due To Technical Issues

Now, following a few minor hiccups (and almost 70 days trapped in space) NASA has finally announced its astronauts are coming home…maybe…soon…ish.

Technical problems with the Starliner capsule's thrusters, as well as a number of helium gas leaks, means it's currently too risky to bring the astronauts home in the spacecraft.

NASA is stuck potentially relying on SpaceX to get its stranded space-goers home.

The bad news? Elon might be a while.

But if their 8-day work trip does turn into an 8-month stay-cation, NASA reckons - it's all good!

So, while the astronauts may be in no immediate danger, let's hope they don't have any plans for Thanksgiving… and Christmas… New Years… probably best to write off Valentine's Day too…