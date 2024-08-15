Couple Charges Guests $333 Each To Attend Wedding

Newlyweds Nova and Reemo Styles shared details of their ticketed wedding on social media, explaining that although they had a 350 person guest list, only 60 people paid the attendance fee to the June 2023 celebration.

“I said, 'People choose to go to a Beyoncé concert, because they know that they're gonna have an experience. Let's put the stress on the guests, and let's sell tickets for a wedding,'" Nova told local news.

Wedding guests certainly got an experience, with the $330 buying them front-row seats to an extravagant 12-hour celebration, including a party bus around New York City and a lobster-and-steak dinner at One World Trade Center.

Guests also got to take home swag bags with customised sneakers, parasols, phone chargers, as well as water bottles and portable fans to keep them cool in the hot New York summer.

Nova and Reemo have given people a glimpse of their big day in a series of posts on social media, showing off how they shut down 5th Avenue for their first dance and their custom blinged out outfits.

The couple ended up saving $70,000 through their ticketed invites, with the plan to put aside for when they start a family later in life.