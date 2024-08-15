The Project

People Outraged To Learn Why Women’s Clothing Doesn’t Have Pockets

It always feels like a win for women when they discover a piece of clothing has pockets, but the reason why women’s clothing doesn’t have pockets has left people outraged.

According to How Stuff Works, pockets were first sewn into men’s clothing around 400 years ago.

However, pockets were not featured on women’s clothes to maintain their slimmer silhouettes.

This is because it was believed that carrying items in pockets would create unflattering bulges in their clothing.

Another theory is that keeping women’s clothing pocketless kept them powerless and would take away some of their independence.

The Rational Dress Society challenged this notion back in 1891 and started sewing pockets into dresses.

Over time, pockets began appearing on more women’s clothing items.

One Reddit user recounted an experience where they had met a designer for Zara.

"I once met a clothes designer for Zara at a wedding. Here's my chance! Petitioned her for about 20 minutes for more pockets on clothes while she patiently waited for my rant to finish then quickly skipped in, 'Yeah, I always put pockets on all my designs but the bean counters cull them,’” the Reddit user wrote.

“‘Losing two pockets on a pair of trousers can mean 60-80k more profit worldwide,’” the designer said.

“Then she lists all the designs they will cull, extra buttons, flares, and prints until it becomes clear that the bean counters really rule fashion. You want pockets, go to a small designer at a marketplace.”

Zach Braff Says Scrubs Reboot Is Going To Happen

