Jimmy Barnes Shares Health Update Following ‘Unbearable’ Pain At Concert

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes has revealed that he will have to undergo surgery after experiencing “unbearable” pain in his hip.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary rocker shared the bad news.

“I’ve got some bad news, unfortunately. I had a twinge in my hip when I was leaving Dunedin on Thursday morning and by late last night the pain was unbearable so I went off to hospital,” he wrote.

He explained that the doctors recommended a “remedial medical procedure ASAP” followed by physio.

“These doctors don’t muck around! Providing all goes to plan, I’m expected to make a full recovery in six weeks," he wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jimmy Barnes (@jimmybarnesofficial)

He added that his August and September shows would be affected.

“Ticket holders will be contacted with further info in the coming days once we have new plans in place,” the post read. 

“As you know, I hate to let anyone down, but I’m also never going to compromise the quality of my gigs. I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause everyone – I HATE moving shows! - but thank you for understanding.”

The news comes after Barnes had open heart surgery after a bacterial infection spread to his heart valve. 

