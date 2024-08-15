The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Luxury Brand Bringing Back Scoobies And Millennials Are Loving It

Luxury Brand Bringing Back Scoobies And Millennials Are Loving It

Luxury fashion brand Miu Miu is bringing back the trend that had 00s kids in a vice grip: scoobies.

Miu Miu released a luxe version of the colourful woven scoobie keychains that every school kid had on their bags. The leather keychain will set fashionistas back $700.

Satire Instagram account ‘missdoublebay’ posted the Miu Miu keychain, writing, “Evil doesn’t die, it reinvents itself.

“Is the humble scoobie doo about to make a comeback?” she asked.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Miss Double Bay (@missdoublebay)

Turns out the fun and whimsical name is based on traditional French ‘scoubidous’ which are cords of knotted fabric that became popular in the 1950s.

Some Aussies were supportive of the reemergence of this trend, with some joking, “I’ll take five.”

“Dad could have made a killing,” another said, while another added, “Prefer this comeback to capri pants.”

However, some were blown away about the price of the item.

“Honestly, if you’re that desperate just get a pack of scoobies, braid it like this and save your $700,” one person wrote.

People Outraged To Learn Why Women’s Clothing Doesn’t Have Pockets
NEXT STORY

People Outraged To Learn Why Women’s Clothing Doesn’t Have Pockets

Advertisement

Related Articles

People Outraged To Learn Why Women’s Clothing Doesn’t Have Pockets

People Outraged To Learn Why Women’s Clothing Doesn’t Have Pockets

It always feels like a win for women when they discover a piece of clothing has pockets, but the reason why women’s clothing doesn’t have pockets has left people outraged.
Apparently We’re All Eating Sausage Rolls Wrong

Apparently We’re All Eating Sausage Rolls Wrong

Turns out we’re all eating sausage rolls in a way that’s not very demure or mindful,and we should all be eating them with a knife and fork.
Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Too Tired' Since Turning 60

Sandra Bullock Says She's 'Too Tired' Since Turning 60

Sandra Bullock has joked she is "too tired" since hitting 60.
Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Reportedly Files Online Harassment Claim Against J.K. Rowling & Elon Musk

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Reportedly Files Online Harassment Claim Against J.K. Rowling & Elon Musk

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into an online harassment complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif after a torrent of criticism and claims about her sex during the Summer Games.
Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video

Spanish Officials Investigating Katy Perry Over New Music Video

Spanish authorities say the production company responsible for recording Katy Perry's latest music video in Ibiza had not requested authorisation.