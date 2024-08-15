Luxury Brand Bringing Back Scoobies And Millennials Are Loving It

Miu Miu released a luxe version of the colourful woven scoobie keychains that every school kid had on their bags. The leather keychain will set fashionistas back $700.

Satire Instagram account ‘missdoublebay’ posted the Miu Miu keychain, writing, “Evil doesn’t die, it reinvents itself.

“Is the humble scoobie doo about to make a comeback?” she asked.

Turns out the fun and whimsical name is based on traditional French ‘scoubidous’ which are cords of knotted fabric that became popular in the 1950s.

Some Aussies were supportive of the reemergence of this trend, with some joking, “I’ll take five.”

“Dad could have made a killing,” another said, while another added, “Prefer this comeback to capri pants.”

However, some were blown away about the price of the item.

“Honestly, if you’re that desperate just get a pack of scoobies, braid it like this and save your $700,” one person wrote.