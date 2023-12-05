The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Love Actually Turns 20 This Year And The Cast Are Working On 'Something Special'

Love Actually Turns 20 This Year And The Cast Are Working On 'Something Special'

Love Actually has become synonymous with Christmas, and as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, one cast member has revealed that director Richard Curtis is working on something special.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Martine McCutcheon, who starred in the film in 2003, said, “I have just been filming something for the delightful Richard Curtis. He is doing something which is going to be celebrating Love Actually big time.”

“He asked me to be involved, and I was very honoured and flattered, and I, of course, said I would. I wish I could have done more than I have Richard, but I think it’s going to be a really lovely, feel good thing to go and enjoy.”

McCutheon went on to share that she remains forever grateful for being a part of the genre-defining film.

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries
NEXT STORY

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries
Gen Z Singles Are Lusting After Gentle, Affectionate Bachelors, Dubbing Them 'Golden Retriever Men'

Gen Z Singles Are Lusting After Gentle, Affectionate Bachelors, Dubbing Them 'Golden Retriever Men'

Men are dogs! And by that, we mean adorable, loveable, and best friends!
US Politician Appears To Be Interrupted By Fart-Like Noise During Climate Speech

US Politician Appears To Be Interrupted By Fart-Like Noise During Climate Speech

Footage has emerged of John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, interrupted by a suspiciously fart-like noise while speaking on climate change at COP28.
"Sad Beige Mum" Slammed For Painting Over Her Child's Colourful Christmas Tree

"Sad Beige Mum" Slammed For Painting Over Her Child's Colourful Christmas Tree

While Beyonce might be Queen Bey, a Florida Mum is the new Queen Beige after taking to TikTok to reveal she spray painted her child's plastic Christmas tree in muted colours to match her preferred "neutral" colour scheme.
Two-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Female Mensa Member Ever

Two-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Female Mensa Member Ever

A two-year-old girl from Kentucky, U.S., has been admitted as the youngest-ever female member of Mensa, the world’s oldest high IQ society.