Love Actually Turns 20 This Year And The Cast Are Working On 'Something Special'

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Martine McCutcheon, who starred in the film in 2003, said, “I have just been filming something for the delightful Richard Curtis. He is doing something which is going to be celebrating Love Actually big time.”

“He asked me to be involved, and I was very honoured and flattered, and I, of course, said I would. I wish I could have done more than I have Richard, but I think it’s going to be a really lovely, feel good thing to go and enjoy.”

McCutheon went on to share that she remains forever grateful for being a part of the genre-defining film.