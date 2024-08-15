The Project

Apparently We’re All Eating Sausage Rolls Wrong

Turns out we’re all eating sausage rolls in a way that’s not very demure or mindful,and we should all be eating them with a knife and fork.

William Hanson is the UK’s leading etiquette coach and has given the internet a lesson in how to eat a sausage roll in a polite and demure way.

In a video with Joe Tasker, Hanson interrupts Tasker as he is about to chow down on a sausage roll in the way that everyone else does, i.e. picking it up with our hands and biting into it.

"We don't pick up the sausage roll with our hands," Hanson scolds.

He goes on to explain that sausage rolls should be eaten with a knife and fork.

"We pick up the cutlery. We do not use our hands. The fork is held in the non-dominant hand. The knife is held in our dominant hand. And then, from the edge, not from the middle, gently prise it apart."

Many people did not accept that eating the delicious pastry with a knife and fork is the correct way.

"I would be done before this guy even starts," one person wrote.

"Sorry but there's only one way to eat a sausage roll, and that's half in bag half out and bite while walking through town, while stood at bus stop or in car is also acceptable."

@joetasker Not inviting him to my picky tea 😏 @William Hanson #etiquette #fyp #dining #howto #sausageroll ♬ original sound - Joe Tasker
Zach Braff Says Scrubs Reboot Is Going To Happen
Zach Braff Says Scrubs Reboot Is Going To Happen

